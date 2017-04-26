David Moyes: I won't walk away from Sunderland

Defiant Sunderland boss David Moyes insisted he is going nowhere after fans called for him to quit during a damaging 1-0 derby defeat at Middlesbrough.

Travelling supporters sang 'We want Moyesy out' at the Riverside Stadium as Marten de Roon's early goal left the Black Cats 12 points adrift of Premier League safety and staring relegation full in the face with only five games remaining.

But asked if he would go, Moyes, who earlier in the day was hit with a Football Association charge for comments he made to a female reporter, said: "No, I'm here, I'm the manager, you take it on the chin.

"There is nobody who wants to win more than me. I am used to winning, I'm not used to losing and I don't want to get used to it either.

"I'm a football supporter, I know what it's like. You don't like seeing your team lose."

Asked if his job had been made more difficult by Hull's resurgence under new manager Marco Silva, Moyes added: "It's good when people come in, but when people do it for 14, 15 years in the Premier League, and how their record stands up over that period, that's when you judge people."

Sunderland remain 12 points shy of 17th-placed Hull and must at least match the Tigers' result at Southampton on Saturday when they face Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light if they are to keep their weak survival bid alive.

Moyes, whose players were greeted with a chorus of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' on the final whistle, said: "While there's a chance, I've got to keep going and we've all got to keep going.

"We are not enjoying it, we are not enjoying losing or the position we are in.

"Criticism is rightly due, but I wouldn't do it on tonight's performance. The players have stuck at it and have shown they are capable of trying to get points."

Opposite number Steve Agnew's emotions were markedly different after he guided the club to a first league win since December 17, and the first of his brief reign.

Agnew said: "I was pleased. I was pleased not so much for myself, but really, really pleased for all the players and all the support staff because I know how much work has gone in in recent weeks and it's a result that they very much deserved.

"We hadn't won a game since December, so we needed to win the game, we did win the game and all the players are very, very pleased.

"The second half wasn't as fluent and eye-catching as we would have liked, but we showed the grit and the determination and the spirit to see the game through."

Boro nevertheless remain deep in trouble with Hull still a distant six points away.

And with Manchester City, Chelsea, Southampton and Liverpool awaiting them in their final four fixtures, adding to their five victories to date could prove intensely difficult.

Agnew said: "I think there will be lots of twists and turns. We have a massive game on Sunday and we have seen it before. The next game is the most important one and if it goes our way, who knows?

"We plan for Manchester City tomorrow morning. They have got a really, really tough game against Manchester United tomorrow night, and that's as far as we look."