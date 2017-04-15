David Moyes defends record after fans turn on him during draw with West Ham

Sunderland boss David Moyes defended his record after sections of the club's own fans turned on him during a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham.

The Black Cats twice came from behind to secure just a 21st point of the season which left them still at the foot of the table and nine points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

However, Moyes was booed on several occasions when he emerged from the dug-out and was treated to choruses of "We want Moyesy out" and "Are you watching David Moyes?" after forgotten man Wahbi Khazri's first-half goal.

Asked if he had heard the dissenting voices, the Scot said: "I did, aye, but it's to be expected because me and the team are not doing well just now, so I have to accept it."

Asked further if the criticism made him question himself, he replied: "No, I just remember to myself that I think I have got the third or fourth-best win record in the Premier League.

"The support has been fantastic. Managers not doing well, teams not doing well, they deserve to take their frustrations out on somebody and nearly always, it's the manager."

On an eventful afternoon on Wearside, Andre Ayew fired the visitors ahead with just five minutes gone only for Khazri, starting his first game for the club since October 29, to level direct from a 26th-minute corner.

James Collins headed the Hammers back in front within two minutes of the restart, but substitute Fabio Borini, who had been on the pitch just minutes after replacing defender Billy Jones when he was carried from the field on a stretcher with concussion, struck in the 90th minute after an error by keeper Darren Randolph.

Moyes, who revealed Jones had been taken to hospital for checks, but was conscious, said: "I thought we played well today. From the start, we tried to get after them right away. Unfortunately we went a goal down quite early, which was poor, but great credit to the lads for fighting back in the first half and the second half.

"We were disappointed with both goals, but not disappointed generally with the play. I thought we played better today, I thought we passed it better, I thought we had bits of control of the game at different times, and that led to some better football."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, who saw full-back Sam Byram dismissed for a second bookable offence during 10 minutes of stoppage time, was disappointed to have emerged with only a draw, but refused to criticise Randolph.

Bilic said: "There is no pointing fingers. We are a team. We are playing as a team, we are winning as a team, we are drawing as a team, we are losing as a team and we are conceding goals as a team. That's it.

"Of course you are disappointed when you are leading twice and then you concede this late - although it was 10 minutes of added time, which is a long, long time, but I have to say it's a fair result.

"To concede both goals in this way, they were both strange goals and of course you are not happy with the way we conceded."

In particular, Bilic absolved Randolph of blame for Khazri's freak strike.

He said: "If we are talking about the goalkeeper for that goal, it's very hard for a goalkeeper. The ball was not very high in the air so he could [not] have seen it all the way along.

"Everybody was expecting our player to clear it, but he didn't and the ball dropped very quickly and he couldn't get a touch. It's a very unusual goal we conceded."