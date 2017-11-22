Danny Rose: No falling out over north London derby snub

Tottenham's Danny Rose was left "fuming" by his north London derby snub but insists he understood the decision and has not fallen out with Mauricio Pochettino.

Rose was not even named on the bench for Saturday's defeat to Arsenal as Pochettino felt he would be better off doing a fitness session at the club's training ground.

The move prompted renewed speculation surrounding the future of the defender, who had to apologise in August after suggesting he would be open to leaving Spurs.

However, speaking after Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, Rose sought to clarify his reaction to missing out against the Gunners.

"My reaction was I was fuming, I was angry, but understanding at the same time," Rose said.

"There's been no bust-up, there's been no argument, there's been no falling out. The manager just explained that he thought it'd be better for me to do a hard session on Saturday, which I did.

"I did that. I understand that there's been a lot of reports but it's not welcomed, and it's not true, and whether I'd been at the Emirates or not, I think everybody's losing sight that I couldn't have stopped the referee or linesman from making bad decisions that led to us conceding.

"Me and the manager have not fallen out, not had an argument. I was angry about not being involved in the squad, but at the same time, I understand and I respect his views."

Rose played 90 minutes for the first time since January against Dortmund after spending nine months out with a knee injury.

He has only started three games for Tottenham since his return but feels he is now ready for a run in the team.

"Whatever fitness I have, I still feel that I'm one of the best in the league, I don't care how fit I am, I believe in my ability," Rose said.

"At Tottenham, you have to have an exceptional level of fitness. I'm not there yet because I've been out for a long time. I'm still catching up. As I said, I respect the manager and his coaching staff's views.

"I wasn't happy but it's gone now, we all have to move on. When I get the opportunity to play, like I did tonight, I have to try and do as well as I can."

Rose insists he remains committed to Tottenham this season.

"Nothing's changed," Rose said. "Everyone just needs to understand that me and the manager want the same thing for this season - we want to win something. So I'm on the same page."

Rose has looked sharper with every appearance since his comeback and after a shaky start against Dortmund, he became a key attacking threat.

Goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener at the Westfalenstadion as Tottenham secured first place in Group H.

Asked how close he is to 100 per cent, Rose said: "I don't know. Before today I thought I was close and then first half I was horrendous, I thought I was getting hooked at half-time, and it gave me a bit of a reality check - maybe I'm not as close as I thought I was.

"In the second half I thought I did better, I contributed quite a lot in the second half. I just hope I can get many more minutes."

Rose added: "You can only get fit by playing games. There's only so many training sessions you can do.

"I don't think I'm far off but I hope I can play as many more games to help me get there as quickly as possible."