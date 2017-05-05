Crystal Palace not out of relegation scrap just yet - Swansea boss Paul Clement

Swansea boss Paul Clement feels Crystal Palace could yet be dragged into the fight for Premier League survival.

With three games of the season remaining, Swansea and Hull appear locked in a battle over the final relegation spot with Middlesbrough set to join already-relegated Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

But Clement feels Sam Allardyce's Palace - who are six points better off than the Swans with a far superior goal difference - are still in the relegation mix given their closing fixtures against Manchester City, Hull and Manchester United.

"Palace have more of a cushion than Hull have," Clement said ahead of Swansea's home game with Everton on Saturday.

"But the fact they have to play both Manchester teams and Hull at home as well puts an interesting twist on it.

"I look at Hull, our biggest rival, and their game against Sunderland on Saturday and it is difficult to know which way that will go.

"One team desperate for the points, the other one playing for pride at the end of the season.

"Then they have a really tough game away to Crystal Palace and another one against Tottenham on the final day.

"There are a lot of possibilities, but we are just focusing on beating Everton and keeping the pressure right on Hull."

Swansea seemed to be sliding towards the relegation trapdoor after going six games without a win in March and April, five of which were defeats.

But a 2-0 home victory over Stoke and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend has encouraged the Swans ahead of closing games against Everton, Sunderland and West Brom.

"We have played well in the last two games and we go into the Everton game with a lot of confidence," Clement said.

"I would like us to be in a better position, but because I feel so confident in the way the team are playing I would take it going to the last day now.

"To have to win on the last day and stay in the league, I would take that, but our target is to win our last three games."

Everton have, in effect, little to play for with Ronald Koeman's side having already qualified for the Europa League next season through a top-seven berth.

But Clement warned: "They will look to finish the season strongly.

"They lost at home to Chelsea last week and good sides with good managers always want to put that right.

"I don't know how they will approach it, but we expect a good Everton.

"We will not be complacent and think their season is over.

"We have to respect a very good side with players like (Romelu) Lukaku and (Ross) Barkley, we know it will be difficult."