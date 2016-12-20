Teams
Crystal Palace and Swansea to Battle in £15 Million Bidding War for Newcastle Striker
By
20 December 2016
Crystal Palace and Swansea are both considering a £15m bid for Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January.
The bids are expected to be rejected by Newcastle as Manager Rafa Benitez wants to keep the striker at St.James Park despite only making 8 appearances this season.
Source [Ed Aarons Guardian]
