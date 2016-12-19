Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea - Match Report

Chelsea can’t stop winning. Palace can’t stop losing. One is delighted at Christmas the other is lucky to not be in the relegation zone.

Not that I was expecting anything from the game I guess the result wasn’t too upsetting considering Chelsea is now on an eleven game win streak. Only conceding the one goal against the current leaders isn’t too bad.

However the fact that we sit 17th in the league table after 17 games is shocking. We are in a big relegation battle. The game against Chelsea was lost because of very poor defending. The cross came in and the none of our defenders jumped for the ball. Two of our players were around Diego Costa when the ball was crossed in none of them even jumped to challenge for the ball. Wayne Hennessey was neither on his line or coming to collect the cross poor decision making from the Palace goalie.

The game lacked anything form of attack from Palace, we looked so poor in the final third it feels like we are going backwards. This day last year we were 6th after 17 games and 29 points. Only out of the champions league spot on goal difference. Pardew has destroyed the club by changing the way we play and it has not been for the better.

We travel to Watford on boxing day, if we don’t win something seriously needs to change. We are doomed otherwise. Our defence needs to tighten up we leak goals way to easily. Scoring goals for us isn’t too much of an issue it is the defence that lets us down week in week out.

Stats:

Possession: 54% - 46%

Shots: 6-13

Shots on Target: 2-6

Corners 5-3