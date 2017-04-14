Crowd violence in Europa League clash saddens Lyon's Jallet

Lyon defender Christophe Jallet admits he was saddened by the crowd disturbances blamed on "Turkish hooligans" which delayed Thursday's 2-1 Europa League victory over Besiktas.

Tension between rival supporters in the east-central French city spilled into the Parc OL before the scheduled 2005 BST kick-off time, with a barrage of projectiles from the upper tiers forcing fans on to the pitch and casting the viability of the fixture into doubt.

The trouble eventually abated and the teams were able to start the game 45 minutes later than planned, with Lyon recovering to beat the Turkish champions 2-1 in the quarter-final's first leg.

In his post-match press conference, Lyon boss Bruno Genesio revealed he had been distressed by the incidents and on Friday it was veteran right-back Jallet's turn to express his feelings.

While previewing Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Bastia via Lyon's official Twitter account, Jallet said: "We watched what happened with a lot of sadness.

"We spent the entire 45 minutes worrying and wondering if there would be a new kick-off time.

"We play football to experience strong emotions but not like those we felt yesterday. It was a real shame to witness such a commotion.

"It's not every day that you get the opportunity to play in a European quarter-final so it's very unfortunate that all this has happened around the game."

Genesio returned to face the press after having more time to reflect on Thursday's events, and he shared Jallet's sentiments, saying: "We've all been affected by what happened yesterday.

"We don't go into football to experience things like that.

"The referee (Antonio Mateu Lahoz) played a very important role in calming down the outbursts."

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was also seen urging supporters to calm down and return to their seats but following full-time the 68-year-old claimed there had been no choice but to "flee".

He told L'Equipe: "There were many who were wounded but who did not want to sit back down immediately because of pride.

"Because of the firecrackers, some had suffered severe injuries. There were a number of firecrackers that exploded over our fans' heads so they had only one option, to flee on to the pitch.

"It was fortunate that they invaded it, otherwise they would have been trapped by the Turkish fans.

"Some of those did not have tickets.

"It was a very difficult experience, but it was up to me to take responsibility, otherwise we would not have been able to play."

Lyon's deputy general manager of human resources, Vincent Ponsot, also blamed "hooligans".

Speaking after Genesio on Friday he said: "We were the victims of Turkish hooligans. The authorities dealt with what happened.

"Some hooligans forced their way into a stand where they weren't allowed to be.

"The removal of the group who were throwing the projectiles helped calm things down."

It remains to be seen if UEFA will take disciplinary action against Lyon or Besiktas.

On the pitch, Ryan Babel opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Les Gones waiting until the final 10 minutes to turn the game on its head through Corentin Tolisso and Jeremy Morel.

The return leg takes place in Istanbul on Thursday, April 20.