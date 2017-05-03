Cristiano Ronaldo warns Real Madrid against complacency

Cristiano Ronaldo has warned against complacency after his hat-trick put Real Madrid on course for a third Champions League final in four years.

The Portugal forward's treble against city rivals Atletico on Tuesday night earned Zinedine Zidane's men a 3-0 first-leg advantage to take to the Vicente Calderon.

"The team did a tremendous job. We were outstanding," he said, quoted on the club's website.

"It was a complete performance and we performed very well right from the first whistle to the last."

Ronaldo and Real claimed after the match that the 32-year-old had moved on to 400 goals for the club, although official records say 399. The disputed goal relates to a 2010 strike which flicked off Pepe and has been credited to the defender.

Whatever the tally from his 389 games, Ronaldo insisted the semi-final tie was far from over ahead of next Wednesday's second leg.

"I'm very happy to have struck a hat-trick and made it 400 goals for Real Madrid," he said.

"We've now got a good lead, but there's still the return leg to come and the tie isn't over yet.

"Atletico are a very fine, strong side and it's not by chance that they're in the semi-finals. We'll have to be focused for next Wednesday's game."

Ronaldo had taken his tally of European goals to 100 in the quarter-final win over Bayern Munich, which included a second-leg treble, and was once more the man for the big occasion to put the holders within touching distance of the final again.

He headed Real in front on 10 minutes, although he appeared to have been offside in the build-up.

There was, though, no controversy about Ronaldo's second goal with 17 minutes left as he lashed the ball in from the edge of the Atletico penalty area.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick for the second successive Champions League fixture when he swept in Lucas Vazquez's cut-back on 86 minutes.

Atletico rarely threatened at the Bernabeu, but midfielder Koke promised Los Rojiblancos will not give up.

"We know there is a second leg," he said, quoted on the club's website.

"We look forward to being in this final both for us and for our fans, who always support us and we're going to fight and give our all in the second leg."