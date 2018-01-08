Claudio Bravo Could Continue In Man City Goal For First Leg Of Carabao Cup Semi

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could retain his place as Manchester City host Bristol City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Chilean has featured in domestic knockout football this season. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Danilo might also get more game time after playing in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Burnley.

The fitness of captain Vincent Kompany (calf) is unclear but left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee), midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) are definitely out.

Provisional squad: Bravo, Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, Zinchenko, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Diaz, Sterling, Sane, D Silva, B Silva, De Bruyne, Aguero.