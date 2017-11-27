Claude Puel Calls On Riyad Mahrez To Show More Consistency

Riyad Mahrez needs to show greater consistency, according to Leicester boss Claude Puel.

The midfielder, who submitted a transfer request at the end of last season but did not move during the summer, was clearly unhappy at being substituted against West Ham at the weekend.

Mahrez made way for Ben Chilwell after 70 minutes of the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Friday night. The 26-year-old was seen to be shaking his head and muttering as he slowly trudged off the pitch.

Puel has since spoken to the former PFA Player of the Year and insists there is no issue.

"I think he was a little frustrated in the second half without the possibility to touch more balls and to play," said the Frenchman.

"It's a good thing when a player is not happy but now it's important to help him have more consistency once again because he is an important player for us and it's important he can play on his part of the pitch with all his qualities.

"Riyad, like all the other players, have to find good consistency in their game - game after game. It's the most important thing. He's a talented player and if he can show his quality game after game then it will be fantastic for him and also the squad.

"We will see for the future but it is important to give them more opportunities to find a good balance and consistency."

Mahrez will have the chance to put the disappointment of the West Ham game behind him when Tottenham visit the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Puel sees the Spurs match as a chance to measure how his team are progressing following his first month in charge.

"Tottenham are a great team. We are playing against a strong team with good character and great quality. In every position they have great players, technical players of great quality," he said.

"But we must try to play our own game. For us it will be crucial to have good concentration and it will be good to see our progress under pressure against a good opponent and a very good pressing opponent. It's a good challenge for us."

Puel, who has amassed five points from his four Premier League games as Leicester manager, expects to have an unchanged squad against Tottenham. Defender Robert Huth (ankle) and midfielder Matty James (Achilles) remain out.