Clark Carlisle pictured with new baby daughter

Clarke Carlisle has been pictured smiling with his new baby daughter only months after suffering a setback in his battle with depression.

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle was reported missing by his wife earlier this year and was found safe as he struggled with his mental health. We’re pleased to say that Clarke has had some good news as he welcomed his new baby daughter 👶🍼 #5liveDaily pic.twitter.com/xSY8txnID2 — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) December 12, 2017

A photo released by BBC Radio 5 Live shows the former Professional Footballers’ Association chairman holding the baby.

Carlisle was reported missing by his wife Carrie in September as he struggled with a relapse of depression before returning to his family after being found by a man in Liverpool.

The 38-year-old has spoken extensively of his struggle with mental health issues and in 2014 spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after being hit by a lorry.