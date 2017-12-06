City’s winning run ends with defeat to Shakhtar

Manchester City slumped to their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League Group F game.

First-half goals from Brazilian pair Bernard and Ismaily stunned Pep Guardiola’s side on a freezing night at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, with Sergio Aguero’s injury-time penalty too late to affect the outcome.

The result mattered little for City, with top place in the group already assured, but the tame end to their dazzling 20-game winning streak was hardly the ideal preparation for this weekend’s Manchester derby.