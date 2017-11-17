Chris Wood Could Be Limited To Bench Role For Burnley

Burnley striker Chris Wood may have to settle for a place on the bench for the visit of Swansea on Saturday.

Wood only arrived back at the club on Friday after New Zealand's World Cup play-off games against Peru in Wellington and Lima, where he made substitute appearances due to concerns over his hamstring.

Nahki Wells sustained a minor knock in a training match on Tuesday as he awaits his first-team debut and Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee), and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are still sidelined.

Provisional squad: Pope, Lindegaard, Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor, Ward, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Defour, Brady, Ulvestad, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Vokes, Barnes, Wood.