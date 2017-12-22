Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Suspended For Everton Clash

Striker Alvaro Morata is suspended but left wing-back Marcos Alonso is back from a ban when Chelsea play at Everton.

Morata's absence, for a fifth booking of the season, means Eden Hazard is likely to be deployed as a 'false nine' in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, who is still without Charly Musonda (groin) and David Luiz (knee), is likely to revert to his first-choice line-up after making eight changes against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Eduardo, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi.