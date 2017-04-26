Chelsea hammer Manchester City to lift FA Youth Cup

Chelsea thrashed Manchester City 5-1 in the second leg of the FA Youth Cup at Stamford Bridge to complete a 6-2 aggregate success, lifting the trophy for the fourth time in a row.

Jody Morris' side had been held 1-1 in the first leg but were in rampant form for the return.

Chelsea started well and had already forced Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric into a save before taking the lead. Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring after six minutes with a towering header from captain Mason Mount's corner.

Chelsea centre-forward Ike Ugbo made it 2-0 after 24 minutes with an acrobatic finish from Dujon Sterling's cross for his 10th goal of the competition.

The visitors did not test Chelsea keeper Jamie Cumming until just before half-time when he saved a dipping shot from Lukas Nmecha.

The City striker brought his side back into the game early in the second half when he shot home after running on to a long ball behind the Chelsea defence.

But Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 3-1 with a run and shot from distance and Sterling added a fourth Chelsea goal just after the hour, cutting in from the wing and shooting home after being played down the wing by Ugbo.

Substitute Cole Dasilva rounded things off when he was first to a rebound to complete the scoring.