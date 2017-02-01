Chelsea block Begovic move, United fear losing duo to China - Transfer News

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears losing Wayne Rooney and ASHLEY YOUNG to the Chinese Super League, where clubs have another month to sign reinforcements despite the window shutting in Europe.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chelsea made an unsuccessful late effort to sign Inter Milan's ANTONIO CANDREVA.

Blues boss Antonio Conte blocked ASMIR BEGOVIC's move to Bournemouth because he failed to sign Celtic goalkeeper CRAIG GORDON, says the Mirror.

The Liverpool Echo claims that Everton considered a January move for West Ham's ADRIAN, but will now wait until the summer to identify a first-choice goalkeeper.

Fox Sports reports that Borussia Dortmund's PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG wants a summer move to Real Madrid.

