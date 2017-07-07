Chadli to miss West Brom pre-season trip

West Brom record signing Nacer Chadli has been left out of the Baggies' pre-season trip to Austria after talks with boss Tony Pulis.

The £13million buy is training at home and did not fly out with his team-mates on Tuesday, missing Pulis' gruelling fitness training camp, Press Association Sport understands.

Chadli was reluctant to take part in the trip and held heated talks on Tuesday, although it ended amicably and Chadli will rejoin the squad for their trip to Hong Kong next weekend.

The club will play in the Premier League Asia Trophy along with Liverpool, Leicester and Crystal Palace.

The former Tottenham midfielder does not want to leave though and has stayed at home with the ultimate blessing of the club.

He has assured Pulis he will be in top condition when he links up with the squad despite missing the camp which Pulis sees as a key part of their summer plans.

Chadli only joined 11 months ago from Tottenham and scored five goals in 32 appearances for the Baggies last season, although struggled for form after returning from knee surgery in November.

Meanwhile, it is understood the Baggies hold an interest in Fabian Delph but a move is unlikely at the moment with Stoke chasing the Manchester City midfielder.