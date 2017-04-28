Burnley's points total is boss Sean Dyche's only concern

Sean Dyche will not care if the season ends with Burnley failing to break their away hoodoo, provided they preserve their Premier League status in spite of it.

The Clarets have just two attempts left to try and record their first triumph on their travels, one at Crystal Palace this Saturday and the final one at Bournemouth two weeks later, to avoid becoming only the seventh team in Premier League history not to win an away game all season.

The last four teams that endured such a barren run on the road were also relegated, yet 10 home wins have put Burnley in a prime position to avoid the drop, and that remains Dyche's chief concern rather than whether they can finally banish their away-day blues.

" Points on the board - I've said it all season, it's all I'm interested in," the Burnley manager said.

"That's all I'll be judged on, that's all the club will be judged on, that's all the players will be judged on.

"It's not because I sweep things under the carpet, I mean it 100 per cent. Points on the board this season is what it's about and can you get enough in the Premier League?

"It's not about the balance (between home and away). I'm happy with the points. The balance becomes irrelevant because the big call is come the last game, whereabouts are you in the league?

"Moving forward, after one season, you might say, 'Right, we're a different animal now. We've survived the first season against all the odds, now what can we do?' Can we win away? Move the club forward? Go home and away winning games?

"Your first spell is getting it over the line; that's the challenge at the beginning of the season. It wasn't you win here, there or wherever, it was can you get enough points on the board? It's still the challenge now."

A visit to Selhurst Park is next up where they will visit a Crystal Palace side just two points above them in the table.

That does not tell the whole tale, though, as Sam Allardyce's side are one of the division's in-form teams having won six of their past nine, defeating Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in that time.

"It's not a big shock to me," Dyche added of their upturn in form.

"I look at the money the club have spent in the past year on some really quality players. Personally, I like Alan Pardew, I think he's a very good manager, sometimes it just doesn't work for you. Sam came in - another top manager with a very strong group of players.

"The stats are about right. They're probably a bit under what they should be over a season but recently they've had a really strong run of results, some surprises in there, but not overall where they are in the division."