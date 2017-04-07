Brendan Rodgers commits to Celtic until June 2021

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has signed up for the club's quest for 10 in a row by penning a new four-year contract.

Days after leading Celtic to their sixth consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership title, Rodgers has signed a new deal which replaces his rolling contract and runs until June 2021.

Chief executive Peter Lawwell told the club's official website: "Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already. He's an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we're delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic."

Rodgers told a press conference, which was also streamed live on Celtic's Facebook page: "It just felt right.

"I couldn't be happier. I'm in the best place I could possibly be.

"I'm eternally thankful to the board for showing trust in me last summer and now I'm very grateful for the commitment of the board.

"It was very easy. Professionally and personally I'm in a good place.

"A few years ago I might have been in a rush. But I have learnt to cherish what you have

"It's the beginning of the journey, but there's a lot more to achieve."