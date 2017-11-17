Bournemouth To Check On Joshua King Ahead Of Huddersfield Clash

Bournemouth will make a late fitness call on Joshua King because of a back problem ahead of the Premier League match against Huddersfield.

Midfielder Junior Stanislas remains sidelined by a groin problem. Striker Benik Afobe, though, is back in contention after recovering from a thigh strain picked up before the international break.

Defenders Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.

Provisional squad: Begovic, S Cook, Francis, Ake, Daniels, Ibe, Arter, Surman, Pugh, Defoe, Afobe, Boruc, Wilson, A Smith, Gosling, Mousset, Fraser, L Cook, King.