Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hopes to channel last season's win over Chelsea

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes beating Chelsea last season will be a good inspiration when they face the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

The Cherries overcame the Blues 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in a week which also saw them beat Manchester United 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium and Howe is confident that it will help them on Monday.

Chelsea are currently six points clear at the top of the table having won their last 11 league games in a row.

Howe said: "It should help us, that we won there before. If you have done it once, you can do it again.

"I don't think it is a case of which Bournemouth side turns up, I think we have been inconsistent - our performances have shown that.

"Results like (the 4-3 win against Liverpool at the beginning of December), just reaffirm the idea that we can beat anybody.

"We proved that last year beating Chelsea and Manchester United in a short space of time. You need everything to go your way and you need a little bit of luck.

"(The result against Chelsea last year) has to be up there but I don't know if it is the best.

"It was a great day for the club and it was a mark for how far the club has come and it is a day that everyone will remember. I think for us, we need to create more moments.

"We haven't made dramatic changes to the squad so the majority of the players will be there again and sometimes a good result at a place can inspire those memories to come back and certainly that is what we hope."

Chelsea are without key players Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante as they face a one-match suspensions after picking up their fifth yellow card of the season in the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Costa has been on a good run of form scoring 13 goals so far this season but Howe believes that Chelsea will be just as strong.

Asked if the lack of Kante and Costa will make it easier, Howe said: "Not sure, I saw Cesc Fabregas come on against Crystal Palace and he was sensational.

"He played five or six passes that are up there with some of the best I have seen in recent times so they will replace a player with Fabregas' qualities, I don't see that being a help to us.

"Costa has had an outstanding season to date but they will have a player who will be able to play just as well."

He added: "This is going to be a tough game, there is no doubt about that.

"The run (Chelsea) have been on is impressive. The way they have played in the system is impressive as well, they look really solid at the back and free-flowing going forward.

"It is a tough task but one we can go in with confidence, despite the Southampton game (lost 3-1), we have nothing to lose."

