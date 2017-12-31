Benitez Hoping For No Further Injury Setbacks

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make a series of late checks before naming his team to face Stoke on Monday.

Benitez will assess the bumps and bruises picked up during Saturday's disappointing 0-0 home draw with Brighton and is hoping he will have no further absentees.

Keeper Rob Elliot (thigh), full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle), central defender Florian Lejeune (foot) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) all missed out against Chris Hughton's men, a game for which the Spaniard made seven changes.

Provisional squad: Darlow, Woodman,Yedlin, Manquillo, Mbemba, Dummett, Haidara, Lascelles, Clark, Merino, Hayden, Shelvey, Saivet, Ritchie, Atsu, Murphy, Aarons, Diame, Perez, Joselu, Gayle.