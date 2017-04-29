Bayern wrap up title in style with emphatic win at Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for a fifth successive season after a 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg.

RB Leipzig's goalless draw with Ingolstadt earlier on Saturday gave Carlo Ancelotti's side the chance to wrap up the title at the Volkswagen Arena with three games to spare.

And Bayern wasted little time taking advantage, racing into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to David Alaba's opener and Robert Lewandowski's brace.

Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich added goals in the second period, while former Bayern midfielder Luis Gustavo saw red for Wolfsburg, who sit just a point above the relegation play-off position.

The victory gives Ancelotti a league title in a fourth European country, following successes in Italy, England and France.

Wolfsburg were handed an early warning when Lewandowski fought his way through the home defence, but his pass could not pick out Muller in the centre.

And the hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when Gustavo fouled Muller outside the Wolfsburg area and left-back Alaba curled an effort over the wall and past Koen Casteels.

Casteels frustrated Bayern three minutes later when he produced two excellent stops to first deny Lewandowski and then Muller.

But the visiting fans did not have to wait too long for their next celebration. It arrived nine minutes before the break when Muller squared for Lewandowski to fire home his 27th league goal of the campaign.

Goal number 28 - taking the Poland striker past Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Bundesliga scoring charts - arrived on the stroke of half-time. Kingsley Coman dribbled his way to the byline down the left before crossing for Lewandowski, who took a touch before steering the ball into the far corner.

With the title all but secured, the second half was about how many Bayern would score.

Alaba burst into the area down the left early in the second period and crashed an effort off the crossbar before Coman went close to his first goal since February, with his run and shot from the left fizzing across the face of goal.

Robben made it 4-0 in typical fashion. The Dutch winger picked up the ball on the right, worked his way to the edge of the area and drilled a low shot into the net.

Gustavo was sent off with 12 minutes left as he was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

And two minutes later it was 5-0 as Lewandowski's shot from an acute angle bounced back off a post and fell for Muller to slot into an empty net.

But Bayern were not finished as they added a sixth with five minutes left. Robben was sent in down the left and his cross found Kimmich at the back post, with the Germany international controlling before firing across Casteels and into the far corner.

The only thing missing was a Lewandowski hat-trick and it nearly came in the closing stages, but Casteels made a fine save to keep out the former Dortmund man's header.