Bayern stroll to victory over rivals Dortmund

Bayern Munich produced a devastating display as they eased to a 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund to edge closer to another Bundesliga title.

Quickfire goals from the recalled Franck Ribery and Robert Lewandowski saw the home side race into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes before a stunning Raphael Guerreiro strike halved the deficit.

Arjen Robben re-established a two-goal cushion at the start of the second half before Lewandowski doubled his tally to put Bayern 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with six matches to play.

The match started in frantic fashion as both sides oozed with attacking flair and Ousmane Dembele produced the first signs of danger for Bayern when he weaved his way past the defence but could only fire wide of Sven Ulreich's goal.

But in the hosts' first meaningful attack, they took the lead as Robben and Philipp Lahm combined down the right before the latter picked out Ribery in the penalty area to drill a half-volley past Roman Burki after just four minutes.

Moments later, a mazy run from Ribery saw him get hauled down on the edge of the area and Lewandowski stepped up to curl a wonderful free-kick over the wall and into the bottom left corner to double their lead.

It could have got better for the Bavarian club as Robben cut inside onto his favoured left foot from the right wing on two occasions but curled both efforts wide of Burki's left-hand post as the hosts completely controlled the early stages.

However, the visitors earned themselves a lifeline as Aubaumeyang found Felix Passlack at the far post. His first-time cross was not dealt with by defender Jerome Boateng and Guerreiro thumped into the top corner to reduce the arrears on 20 minutes.

Burki produced two good saves to deny Robben, with the Holland international continuing to terrorise the Dortmund defence.

After the restart, Aubaumeyang fired into the side-netting from a tight angle but it was not long before the hosts re-established their two-goal cushion.

Boateng sparked a counter-attack with the ball working its way to Ribery. He released Robben down the right wing and the Dutchman cut inside to bend his effort into the bottom left corner for his side's third goal.

Robben went close to doubling his tally with a spectacular 30-yard effort and Aubaumeyang was inches away from pulling a goal back before Lewandowski put the result beyond doubt.

The Poland frontman broke the offside trap to latch onto Thiago's through-ball before being hauled down by Burki as he tried to round the Dortmund goalkeeper. He dusted himself down to convert the penalty for Bayern's fourth with more than 20 minutes still to play.

The hosts continued to knock on the door, with substitute Joshua Kimmich's chipped effort drifting wide of the post before Arturo Vidal's powerful drive whistled over the crossbar.

Pulisic forced Ulreich into his first save of the match on 86 minutes with a driven shot that the goalkeeper did well to turn around the post but the three points were deservedly in the hands of the league leaders.