Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury which will keep him out for at least three months.

The big-money signing sustained the injury in the first half of Barca's come-from-behind win at Getafe on Saturday - his LaLiga debut.

The club confirmed the 20-year-old, a Â£96.8million buy from Borussia Dortmund last month, will undergo surgery on the injury and could be sidelined until next year as a result.

A statement read: "The tests have come back following first team player Ousmane Dembele's injury in the 29th minute of the Getafe match. Unfortunately, he has ruptured the tendon in his femoral bicep in his left thigh.

"The player will be operated on by Dr Sakari Orava in Finland this week. He is expected to be out for between three and a half months and four months."