Baggies Duo Back For Stoke Trip

Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips could return for West Brom for their crucial game at Stoke.

Belgium international Chadli (hip) and Phillips (hamstring) have returned to training and are expected to be included in the travelling squad on Saturday.

Craig Dawson may also return after a knee injury but James Morrison (Achilles) remains out for Alan Pardew's side.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Palmer, Hegazi, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Dawson, Gibbs, Brunt, Field, Chadli, Livermore, Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, Burke, Yacob, McClean, Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez.