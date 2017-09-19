Atletico Madrid offer Chelsea take it or leave it deal for want away striker Diego Costa

Absent Chelsea striker DIEGO COSTA is the subject of a £57.25 million offer from Atletico Madrid, who have told the Premier League champions to either take it or leave it, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.

DELE ALLI is not in talks over a new £100,000-a-week contract with Tottenham dismissing any speculation as just "rumours", according to the Daily Express.

Wales star JOE LEDLEY is on the radar of Derby after being released from Crystal Palace at the end of last season, reports the Derby Telegraph.

Paris St Germain look less likely to sign Chelsea star EDEN HAZARD after the striker told SFR Sport he would only return to the French Ligue 1 with his former side Lille.

Potential future England products ROCCO FRAGAPANE and RAJ MAHMOOD could be snapped up by Manchester United after Huddersfield closed their academy, according to the Daily Mail.

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUND-UP

@TheSunFootball: Alexis Sanchez 'opens talks with club over transfer but senior stars DON'T want him to join'.

@MirrorFootball: Exclusive: Steve Cotterill willing to return to Birmingham just months after feeling Harry Redknapp betrayed him.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BERKE OZER: Manchester City are eyeing up a move for the highly-rated 17-year-old goalkeeper from Altinordu, according to Turkish-football.com.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO: Barcelona will not make a bid for the Liverpool man in the January transfer window - but it's 'too early' to say what will happen next summer, according to Sky Sports.