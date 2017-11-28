Ashley Young at the double as United win thriller

Ashley Young struck twice against former club Watford as Manchester United won a thrilling contest at Vicarage Road to close to within five points of leaders Manchester City.

With City not in action until Wednesday evening, Jose Mourinho’s side had a chance to put some pressure on the title favourites and did so as they eventually ran out 4-2 winners in Hertfordshire.

Young scored two sublime goals in quick succession, with Anthony Martial adding a third as United seemingly wrapped up three points before the interval. Watford rallied, however, with Troy Deeney pulling one back from the penalty spot before Abdoulaye Doucoure turned home with six minutes remaining. A fine solo strike from Jesse Lingard assured United of victory and three points which could prove vital come the end of the season.

The ex-Hornets wideman thought he had scored his first league goal since May 2016 against Brighton on Saturday, only to have it ruled an own-goal. There was no doubting the two belters he scored here.Young stood over a free-kick 25 yards out and whipped in a ferocious curler which flew into the top corner giving Heurelho Gomes no chance. It was one straight from the David Beckham handbook of old.United’s tally of 32 points after 14 games is their highest in five seasons since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.Watford: Heurelho Gomes 6, Adrian Mariappa 5, Sebastien Prodl 6, Christian Kabasele 5, Kiko Femenia 6, Tom Cleverley 6, Abdoulaye Doucoure 7, Marvin Zeegelaar 6, Will Hughes 5, Richarlison 6, Andre Gray 5. Substitutes: Roberto Pereyra (for Prodl, 58) 6, Andre Carrillo (for Hughes, 58) 6, Troy Deeney (for Gray, 71) 6.

Manchester United: David De Gea 7, Antonio Valencia 7, Victor Lindelof 7, Chris Smalling 6, Marcos Rojo 6, Ashley Young 8, Nemanja Matic 7, Paul Pogba 7, Jesse Lingard 7, Romelu Lukaku 6, Anthony Martial 7. Substitutes: Ander Herrera (for Matic, 54) 6, Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 64) 6, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (for Lingard, 87) 6.

Watford v Tottenham (Premier League, Saturday December 2)

Arsenal v Man United (Premier League, Saturday December 2)