Ashley Barnes delighted with Burnley's win at Crystal Palace

Ashley Barnes hailed a "massive step" for Burnley after they picked up a crucial win at Crystal Palace.

An eighth-minute Barnes strike, and a late second from sub Andre Gray, secured a 2-0 victory for the Clarets and lifted them to the brink of securing survival.

It was Burnley's first away win of the season, and a first ever Premier League success in London after 13 defeats and two draws.

"You could see from the boys' reaction it was massive win, on the road as well," striker Barnes told the club website.

"We hadn't picked up a win and to do it now, and the manner in which we did it, is credit to all the lads.

"It was a great performance from all the boys and they all deserve a pat on the back.

"We knew it was a massive, must-win game really. We know how tight it is at the bottom and that got us away a little bit. It felt like a massive step, but we can't stop here.

"We know our business is not done yet. There are still games remaining. We need to see how high we can possibly go and finish off to the end of the season.

"It's another three points and we know we needed it. We go in to every game thinking we can get three but that was special.

"It's special to get that first away win for the fans. They travel everywhere throughout the country and haven't seen a win.

"We have only picked up a few draws, so this one meant a lot for the fans and to us as a group of players."

Palace's recent revival should see them safe as well, although with a trip to Manchester City next up they could still be in the relegation equation with a couple of games to go.

"Mathematically 38 points is not enough, but recently it has been and we just have to hope that I'm right," said manager Sam Allardyce.

"Manchester City is going to be difficult because of our injury list, but we'll have time to recover and the players will try to defend as well as we have been, and see if we can frustrate them.

"We can't afford to make the same sort of mistakes that we made against Burnley, so we'll give it our best shot."