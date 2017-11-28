Arsenal Sweating On Mesut Ozil Fitness

Arsenal will be hopeful Mesut Ozil overcomes illness to be involved in Wednesday's Premier League visit of Huddersfield.

The Germany international missed the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday but was expected to train on Tuesday in an attempt to be available.

Alex Iwobi (leg) is definitely missing, as is long-term injury absentee Santi Cazorla (ankle) but they are Arsene Wenger's only two sidelined players.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.