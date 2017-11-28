 
  1. Footymad

Arsenal Sweating On Mesut Ozil Fitness

By Footymad
28 November 2017

Arsenal will be hopeful Mesut Ozil overcomes illness to be involved in Wednesday's Premier League visit of Huddersfield.

The Germany international missed the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday but was expected to train on Tuesday in an attempt to be available.

Alex Iwobi (leg) is definitely missing, as is long-term injury absentee Santi Cazorla (ankle) but they are Arsene Wenger's only two sidelined players.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.

