Andre Ayew Urges West Ham To Learn From Narrow Carabao Cup Defeat

Andre Ayew insists West Ham are continuing to improve under David Moyes and has urged his side to learn from Tuesday's narrow Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

The Gunners ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a scrappy Danny Welbeck goal as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger made 11 changes to his side.

Moyes made six alterations of his own as the Hammers went down to their first defeat in four games.

Since losing 2-1 at Manchester City earlier this month, West Ham beat reigning Premier League champions Chelsea and drew with Arsenal before thrashing Stoke 3-0 to move themselves out of the relegation zone.

But their much-changed side could not spring another upset as Arsenal booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals for the first time in six years but Ayew, who started a game for the first time since the 4-0 loss at Everton last month, believes it was another performance to build upon.

"I think we have players who have the desire, players who want to run and play for the club," he told whufc.com.

"We are getting better and better. We lose 1-0 at the Emirates, with young lads also playing, it's good for them, it's good for the club, for the future.

"We're going to use this game to become better and work and be better for Saturday because that's what's important at the moment.

"I'm disappointed because I'm a competitor and I always want to go further, but I think we can learn a lot from this and we can become a better squad and hopefully we can get good results before the end of the year."

Wenger saw his side progress despite changing his entire starting line-up from the one which beat Newcastle on Saturday.

The Frenchman has been utilising his squad to full effect so far this season, with one set of players being deployed in the Premier League and, largely, a completely different squad being selected in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Such rotation has given the likes of defenders Rob Holding and Calum Chambers the chance to play competitive football on a regular basis.

And Wenger, who is again expected to rotate his side fully in Friday's clash with Liverpool, has been suitably impressed by the pair.

"It's very good when you have that quality at that age," he said.

"When you give them this kind of opposition and it gives them credit and makes everybody think there is something there that you can work with to reinforce that quality.

"Chambers is very comfortable (at centre back), he is calm on the ball, he wants the ball - and Rob as well. Both of them have done that very well, when you look the ball is played out from the back and they both have that quality.

"Overall I must say we played with excellent spirit, great quality as well, and maintained the pace in the game for 90 minutes. But I have a big respect for this team because they managed to get through this game without giving a chance to West Ham at all."