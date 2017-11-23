 
Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger announce pregnancy

23 November 2017

Former tennis star Ana Ivanovic and footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger have announced they are having a baby.

The couple, who married in July 2016, shared posts on social media to announce the happy news.

Ivanovic said she “couldn’t be more happy” alongside a photo of three pairs of trainers.

Former Manchester United midfielder Schweinsteiger shared a photo of himself and his 2008 French Open-winning wife on Twitter saying he is “so grateful”.

His former club Bayern Munich congratulated the 33-year-old.

Schweinsteiger currently plays for Chicago Fire in MLS while Ivanovic announced her retirement in December last year.

