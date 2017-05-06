Allegri salutes Juventus display but wary of Monaco fightback in return leg

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is wary of the Monaco team who will have "nothing to lose" when they visit Turin determined to avenge a 2-0 defeat and reach the Champions League final.

On Wednesday, two goals from Gonzalo Higuain, both set up by Brazilian wing-back Dani Alves, gave Serie A table-toppers Juve the upper hand in their two-legged semi-final clash with Monaco.

The principality club were held to nil at the Stade Louis II for the first time in Europe this season but Allegri knows Leonardo Jardim's men travel well, as evidenced by their recent display in Dortmund.

After praising his Bianconeri players, who are targeting a treble with the Scudetto all but secured and a Coppa Italia final showdown with Lazio on the horizon, he urged caution ahead of the Turin tie.

Quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri said: "These lads are having a season which could become something quite extraordinary.

"I must give my compliments to the team following this opening match in Monaco - it was not easy.

"We started well and Gianluigi Buffon made a fine save when it was still 0-0. Then, after our goals, we stayed focused.

"There's a lot for us to be happy about but in the return leg they will have nothing to lose, and we must be wary."

Higuain, who had not scored in his previous seven outings in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, broke the deadlock with a strike into the bottom corner from Alves' clever backheel.

The former Barcelona player then lofted the ball forward that Higuain stuck away just before the hour mark, thus capping a memorable evening in the principality for the 90million euro striker.

He told juventus.com: "I'm happy. It was important to do well in this first leg and we have done well, making sure we headed home on the back of an impressive victory.

"The whole team worked hard, and we also managed to avoid conceding a goal. We've still got the return leg to play and they are a strong team, but we hope we can get to the final."

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, like his counterpart Allegri, made sure to praise 39-year-old goalkeeper Buffon, who rolled back the years to frustrate teenage talent Kylian Mbappe.

At his post-match press conference, the Portuguese manager said: "I'm really happy with my players. They gave a great impression of French football tonight.

"Unluckily for us, Buffon made two or three unbelievable saves."

Monaco can take some comfort from the fact they are in pole position to win the French title. They are three points ahead of Paris St Germain and boast a game in hand, with Nancy their next opponents.

"Nancy will be a key game," added Jardim. "If we can win there, that will give us motivation to launch a comeback in Turin."