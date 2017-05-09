Allegri has eyes firmly on Champions League trophy after Juventus beat Monaco

Massimiliano Allegri feels 2017 could finally be Juventus' year after his well-organised side secured a place in the Champions League final with a 2-1 win over Monaco in Turin.

Monaco were this season's surprise contenders after coming through qualifying to reach the last four, seeing off the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

But tackling such a disciplined Italian side was a tie too far for Leonardo Jardim's exciting young team, who lead Ligue 1 ahead of Paris St Germain.

The Serie A leaders never looked like letting slip a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

Mario Mandzukic put them ahead after 33 minutes before Brazilian defender Dani Alves volleyed in a superb second just before half-time.

Monaco's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe netted a consolation in the 69th minute, but the final outcome was never in doubt as Allegri's men booked their place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, where they will face either Real or Atletico Madrid on June 3.

The Juve fans confidently unfurled a banner which read 'Time For Cardiff', where the Old Lady will look to exorcise the ghosts of defeat in both the 2003 and 2015 finals.

"You make it to the final to win it and I hope this is the right year. I think the team has a good chance to win the Champions League," Allegri said, quoted on the official Juventus website.

"But we still have to improve, and we have a month to work on it, without forgetting that we are in the middle of some very important games.

"I am very happy with what the lads have done. It is not easy to make it into the Champions League final, and now we are at a crucial moment of the season, so tomorrow we need to refocus because we have won nothing yet."

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played in both the penalty shoot-out defeat to Milan at Old Trafford in 2003 and the loss to Barcelona in Berlin two years ago.

Quoted on www.uefa.com, the Italy goalkeeper said: "It would mean a lot for me. It would be the greatest joy of my career, together with the (2006) World Cup, because it would almost be a reward - the end of a very difficult road paved by bravery, stubbornness and hard work.

"I have always wanted to win it and I have always been convinced that I can do it together with my team, the fans, my colleagues."

Monaco coach Jardim praised the efforts of his young side, who now have the Ligue 1 championship firmly in their sights.

"On the one hand there was a very experienced team and on the other there was a young side," Jardim said.

"We are very happy with this semi-final and very proud of the players. The players gave everything and we could have drawn tonight.

"We exit the competition with our heads held high. Now we are going to focus on the league."