Allardyce working to simple formula as he leads Everton revival

Sam Allardyce has attributed Everton's improvement under his charge to the simplicity of the message he has delivered.

The Toffees won for the third time in four outings under their unbeaten new manager when Wayne Rooney fired them to a 1-0 victory at Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

Allardyce, who two seasons ago guided the Magpies' derby rivals Sunderland to top-flight safety after taking over when they were second from bottom, insists his recipe for success is far from complicated.

He said: "You have to have a big personality to walk into a football club and look at the players and say, 'Look lads, listen to me. This is what you need to do, this is how you need to get out of the position that you're in. It's not rocket science, it's simplifying and making things easier for you to make decisions that will help you win back your confidence, put results on the field and take us forward'.

"For me, it's promoting those basics and those simple things that we need to do in terms of creating space, running into space, passing and using your abilities out of possession, we're all working at it, we're all in it together."

However, if Allardyce's methodology is simple, it is based on scientific principles and he has revealed his analysts have been working overtime to provide the players with the information they need to improve performances.

The manager said: "The technology I use and the amount of work the analysts do - they have been on overtime since I have been here.

"I don't think they have had much sleep, actually, but they have delivered a fantastic amount of information for the players to look at and then go on the field and take those instructions into the game.

"We can't spend too much time on the training ground because we have got so many games at the moment, so the analysts are delivering visuals on a constant basis down the phone, on their iPads, in the analysis room and I think that's helped them and that's working."

Central defender Michael Keane returned to the bench after injury at St James' Park and, with Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines, Ross Barkley, James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie set to join him soon, Allardyce is looking forward to having more weapons at his disposal.

He said: "Michael Keane is back fit and, if Seamus Coleman, Baines, Barkley, McCarthy and Bolasie come back, I'll have an even better squad than I've got now.

"Irrespective of what might happen in the window in January, those five players I have just mentioned will give the Everton squad bigger and stronger depth and give it more experience and more talent in the team."