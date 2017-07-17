AC Milan will only strengthen squad further on their terms

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says the Serie A club will not be bullied into paying huge transfer fees for players.

Milan have recruited heavily during this transfer window, making nine impressive signings as they bid to make ground on champions Juventus after finishing 28 points behind in sixth place last season.

They have also been linked with big-money moves for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches in recent days.

But Mirabelli has reiterated the Italian club will only make signings on their own terms.

"Morata? We've been looking at him from the beginning [of the window], he's made himself available to us," he told Premium Sport.

"There were complications between the Champions League final and the emergence of other teams, and the track cooled down. It may warm up again, but only on our terms.

"Sanches? We know him well from his time with Benfica, and he hasn't found much space at Bayern.

"If we needed another midfielder, we could consider him, but only under certain conditions."