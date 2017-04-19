AC Milan appoint former Inter scout Massimo Mirabelli as technical director

Massimo Mirabelli is the new technical director at AC Milan as the Serie A club's new Chinese owners embark on an ambitious restructuring project at San Siro.

The 47-year-old's last role in football was with Milan's city rivals Inter, for whom he had worked as chief scout since the summer of 2014, following a stint in England with Southampton.

Jeison Murillo, Ivan Perisic, Gabriel Barbosa and Marcelo Brozovic are among the current Nerazzurri players who were scouted by Calabria-born Mirabelli.

His time with Inter ended when he was contracted by the Li Yonghong-led consortium which completed a takeover of Milan from former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi last week.

His appointment was confirmed on Milan's official website on Wednesday afternoon, with the club announcing he would assume the role of sporting director as the Rossoneri look to rebuild following years of underachievement.

They are currently sixth in the Serie A table with six games remaining and have not competed in the Champions League since 2014.