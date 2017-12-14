A closer look at Manchester City's record 15-match unbeaten run

Manchester City set a new Premier League-record winning run of 15 games by beating Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Here, Press Association Sport breaks down the games and the statistics involved in their streak, which exceeds Arsenal's in 2002.

Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2, August 26

Raheem Sterling's late goal proved decisive after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Charlie Daniels' stunner. The wild celebrations earned Sterling a second yellow card, but his late contributions were to become a recurring theme.

Manchester City 5 Liverpool 0, September 9

Sergio Aguero put City ahead before Liverpool's Sadio Mane was sent off for catching goalkeeper Ederson with a high boot and Jesus and Leroy Sane scored twice apiece.

Watford 0 Manchester City 6, September 16

Aguero's hat-trick, goals from Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi and a late Sterling penalty helped City go one better the following week.

Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0, September 23

Struggling Palace held out almost until half-time but Sane's goal opened the floodgates. Sterling, twice, Aguero and Fabian Delph scored in the second period.

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1, September 30

Chelsea at least slowed City's free-scoring form but they were beaten by a 67th-minute goal from their former player Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City 7 Stoke 2, October 14

Pep Guardiola's side returned from the international break with a bang. They were three up inside half an hour through Jesus, Sterling and David Silva and, although Mame Diouf and a Kyle Walker own goal gave Stoke hope, Jesus' second settled City and Fernandinho, Sane and Bernardo Silva added to the score.

Manchester City 3 Burnley 0, October 21

Aguero's penalty and goals in the final 20 minutes from Otamendi and Sane kept the run going.

West Brom 2 Manchester City 3, October 28

Sane's goal was cancelled out by Jay Rodriguez but Fernandinho and Sterling restored City's lead and Matt Phillips' late goal was mere consolation.

Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1, November 5

De Bruyne and an Aguero penalty put City in control and, although Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back, Jesus made the game safe.

Leicester 0 Manchester City 2, November 18

The damage was done in a five-minute period straddling half-time, with Jesus and De Bruyne on the scoresheet.

Huddersfield 1 Manchester City 2, November 26

Otamendi's own goal put Town in front but Aguero scored from the spot and Sterling, who had won the penalty, scored a freakish 84th-minute winner after Jesus' shot was parried on to him.

Manchester City 2 Southampton 1, November 29

Sterling curled home a brilliant winner deep in stoppage time after De Bruyne's opener was cancelled out by Oriol Romeu.

Manchester City 2 West Ham 1, December 3

City's character was on show again after Angelo Ogbonna put the Hammers ahead. Otamendi levelled and David Silva volleyed the 83rd-minute winner.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2, December 10

City were deserving derby winners as Otamendi was gifted the winner after David Silva's opener was cancelled out by Marcus Rashford.

Swansea 0 Manchester City 4, December 13

David Silva kept his scoring run going with a brace and De Bruyne and Aguero also netted in the record-breaking win.

:: City have scored 49 goals in the 15 games, conceding just 10.

:: In their four games in September they scored 17 without reply.

:: Ten different players have scored for City during their winning run, with all bar Delph and Bernardo Silva scoring multiple goals - even defender Otamendi has four.

:: Aguero leads the way with nine goals in the 15 games, with Sterling and Jesus contributing eight apiece.

:: Oleksandr Zinchenko's substitute appearance against Swansea means Guardiola has used 21 different players in the run. De Bruyne and Ederson have started every game.