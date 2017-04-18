5 memorable Champions League knockout-stage comebacks

Barcelona completed what was the greatest-ever comeback in the history of the Champions League knockout stages when they overturned a four-goal first-leg deficit against Paris St Germain but now they have to perform another escape act against Juventus.

The Italian champions won the quarter-final first leg 3-0 in Turin with goals from Paulo Dybala (2) and Giorgio Chiellini, leaving Luis Enrique's side facing another uphill task to make it to the semi-finals.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the more memorable occasions on which teams have overturned big deficits to go through after a rousing second-leg performance.

Barcelona 6 Paris St Germain 1 (Barcelona win 6-5 on aggregate) - March 2017

After being humbled 4-0 in the first leg in Paris, few gave them a chance of overturning such a big deficit in the second leg at the Nou Camp but in Luis Enrique's final season as head coach that is exactly what Lionel Messi and Co pulled off.

Barcelona surged ahead through Luis Suarez, an own goal from Layvin Kurzawa and a Messi penalty only for Edinson Cavani to hit back for PSG. All looked lost for the Spanish giants but Neymar scored on 88 minutes and with an injury-time penalty before Sergi Roberto struck the final blow five minutes into stoppage time.

Deportivo La Coruna 4 AC Milan 0 (Deportivo win 5-4 on aggregate) - April 2004

No eyebrows were raised when Serie A giants Milan thumped Deportivo 4-1 in the first leg at San Siro, with superstars Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko and Andrea Pirlo living up to their star billing.

But three goals in a remarkable first half at Riazor, sparked by Walter Pandiani's opener, turned the tie around. The Rossoneri were hanging on until the 76th minute, when Fran sent Deportivo through.

Monaco 3 Real Madrid 1 (Monaco progress on away goals after 5-5 aggregate score) - April 2004

Real Madrid should have read the small print when they sent Fernando Morientes to Monaco on loan in 2003. Annoyingly, he scored against them in the first leg of this quarter-final tie, but they won 4-2.

A healthy lead established, Los Blancos headed for Monte Carlo full of confidence, only for Morientes to once again stick the knife into his employers, with Ludovic Giuly's brace sealing their fate.

Barcelona 4 AC Milan 0 (Barcelona win 4-2 on aggregate) - March 2013

Milan, by 2013 no longer the all-conquering side of old, had scored two unanswered goals in the first leg at San Siro.

Never before had a team recovered from 2-0 down without an away goal, but there was no reckoning with the magic of Messi, as his brace preceded goals from David Villa and Jordi Alba.

Manchester United 3 Olympiacos 0 (Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate) - March 2014

Patience with Sir Alex Ferguson's successor David Moyes was already wearing thin among the Old Trafford faithful, and a 2-0 defeat to Greek side Olympiacos a month earlier did little to aid the Scot.

But Robin van Persie gave Moyes a little longer in the hotseat by scoring a hat-trick in Manchester to steer United into the quarter-finals, a stage at which Bayern Munich proved too strong for them.