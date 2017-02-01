5 former Premier League stars now playing in China

Watford sold Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai on transfer deadline day for a reported £20million.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the other former Premier League players to have taken their talents to China.

CARLOS TEVEZ

The Argentina forward, who had spells in the Premier League with West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City, hit the headlines in the summer with a big-money move to China from Boca Juniors. As part of the deal to join Shanghai Shenhua, Tevez is said to be on wages of £615,000 a week.

GRAZIANO PELLE

Italy forward Pelle joined Shandong Luneng for £12m in July 2016, having scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for the Southampton after joining from Dutch club Feyenoord two seasons earlier.

RAMIRES

Signed for Jiangsu Suning from Chelsea 12 months ago in a deal believed to be worth £25million - a Chinese Super League record that would be broken twice in the following 10 days. The Brazil midfielder was sent off on his debut, but helped his new club finish runners-up to Guangzhou Evergrande in the league.

OSCAR

Joined Brazilian compatriot Ramires out of the door at Stamford Bridge last month after finding himself out of favour with manager Antonio Conte. Chelsea cashed in as they received a reported £52million from Shanghai SIPG, which gave the Blues a handsome profit of around £30million on the midfielder they bought from Brazilian club Internacional in 2012.

GERVINHO

Ivory Coast international Gervinho may have managed to find the net just 11 times for Arsenal, but that did not stop Hebei China Fortune offering up a £130,000 goal bonus on top of his 'basic' £47,000-a-week contract to prise the pacy forward away from Italian club Roma. Not bad work if you can get it.

Source: PA